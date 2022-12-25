Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon spotted out on Christmas Eve while keeping a low profile

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Ines De Ramon was spotted out, keeping a low profile on Christmas eve.
On Sunday, December 25, Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon was seen by herself in Los Angeles. She appeared to take a phone call while keeping a low profile in dark sunglasses.
The 29-year-old jewelry designer puffed on a cigarette, dressed in a fitted white shirt with a crew neckline, as per Daily Mail.
She wore a thigh-grazing cream-colored cardigan teamed with high-waisted light-wash jeans. She paired her look with a pair of matching white sneakers.
Ines De's outing comes after a source recently told Us Weekly that she and Brad, 59, are officially in a relationship.
