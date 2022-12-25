Gigi Hadid noticeably absent from Leonardo DiCaprio’s grand Christmas party in LA

Gigi Hadid had other plans than to be at Leonardo DiCaprio's glamourous Christmas party in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 22, 2022, according to Page Six.

The party was attended by a slew of A-listers which included Eiza González, James Marsden, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and Kiernan Shipka.

According to DailyMail, DiCaprio kept a low profile as he entered the restaurant in a navy black jacket, grey pants and white sneakers. To further conceal his identity, the Oscar winner, 48, wore a black face mask and baseball cap. Dicaprio was photographed hustling into the entrance of the party with his entourage close by.

According to Page Six, a source close to DiCaprio and Hadid revealed that they “like each other very much, but neither one wants anything serious right now.”

Another source told Hollywood Life that “Leo is single” and “nothing has changed with Gigi. They are casually seeing each other but there is nothing serious going on between them at all.”

The Titanic actor was previously spotted leaving The Birds Streets Club on Sunset Boulevard Victoria Lamas on Tuesday night, December 20, 2022. However, sources told Page Six that the pair “are not dating.”

Even though DiCaprio was captured three times with the 23-year-old actress, Hadid is seemingly unbothered but the actor’s dating life as she focusses on two-year daughter, Khai.

“Gigi’s priority is her daughter,” a source told Page Six.

Hadid shares her baby girl with ex Zayn Malik, with whom she had an on and off relationship over the course of six years.