Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo pens heartfelt tribute to late husband on Christmas

Kelly Rizzo reflected on her last Christmas spent with her late husband Bob Saget in a touching tribute.

The TV host took to Instagram on holiday eve and recalled the happier times with the beloved comedian, who died in January 2022 at the age of 65.

Kelly, 43, reflected her last holiday with the Full House star in an emotional tribute. She posted a series of pictures from 2021 Christmas holiday, outside the Peninsula Chicago.

She began, “Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn’t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last.”

“It was the first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family along with my wonderful step-daughter, Lara) I’m so glad we had that special time together,” Kelly added.

“He got to spend time with my niece Alex, who was only 2, and got to meet my niece Brooklyn who was only 2 weeks old. Alex still remembers “Uncle Bob” and talks about him every single day. He certainly left a lasting impression that I’m so grateful for.”

Kelly, who married Bob in 2018, further shared, “The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness. I pray that if you’re missing a loved one this holiday season, that you’re blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through.”

Kelly said she’s so ‘grateful’ to have that ‘incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years,’ adding, “Sending love and prayers and wishes to you all. And I cannot thank you all enough for almost a full year of all the love and support and kindness from everyone.”