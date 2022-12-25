Dwayne Johnson transforms into ‘Dwanta Claus’ for Christmas Eve

Dwayne Johnson pens a very festive Christmas wish and goes from nice to naughty in his seconds-long clip to social media.

The Black Adam actor shared the clip in the full Dwanta Claus get up, with a whit rose in had and bells around his neck.

The post even poked at his tipsy self and featured his take on the carol lyrics.

The lyrics read, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Dwanta Claus nipping at your nose. Yule tide carols being sung by a choir-- white roses dressed up like eskimos.

Before signing off he also poked fun at himself and added, “I’m just making up my own lyrics cause I’ve had my Teremana--”.

