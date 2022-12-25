Ant Anstead seemingly makes fun of Prince Harry and Meghan's docuseries

Ant Anstead has shared his hilarious reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “controversial” docuseries.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 43-year-old began in a video saying: “You know, I posted a picture that I was binge-watching the ‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary.”

He added: “And it’s obviously controversial — I mean, I get it. It’s [a] divided opinion. But so many people have reached out and they’ve asked me my opinion and I think that’s because I’m British and I choose to live in America.”



The Car builder continued: "And I’ve had a bit of time to reflect and think about it what is my opinion."

But right before he was seemingly about to share his thoughts, he left his fans hanging after hearing that pizza had been delivered.

“Hello? Oh! Pizza’s here!” he quipped, as he called out to his 3-year-old son Hudson about their delivered food. He proceeds to get up and leave as the video continues to record, hinting that his cheesy meal is far more important than the Sussexes’ show.

Anstead is best known for his day job as a car builder. He is also a designer, artist, author, world record holder and a semi-professional football player.



Anstead’s remarks were light-hearted, but there have been many famous celebs who have expressed a more stern opinion about the Netflix show, in which Lilibet and Archie's parents discuss their strained relationship with the Palace.

The “Real Housewives of New York” alum Bethenny Frankel said she thought the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s show was “a little boring.”

Days before final part of Meghan and Harry's docuseries dropped, Sharon Osbourne shared she felt like the first three episodes were “distasteful.”