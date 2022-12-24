Establishment can mediate political settlement: Moonis Elahi

Amid the ongoing political tug-of-war between political parties in Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi Saturday said the establishment can mediate a political settlement in the country.



However, Moonis speaking during Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan" clarified that the establishment hasn’t contacted him so far.

Commenting on the plan to dissolve assemblies, the former federal minister said Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi — his father — will take the vote of confidence and claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-Q have enough lawmakers to ensure that Elahi wins.

He further said that the decision regarding the date of the vote of confidence will be finalised by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, asserting that assemblies will also be dissolved as per the former prime minister’s directives.

A day earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) reinstated Elahi as the chief minister after the PML-Q leader — a strong ally of Khan — assured it that he would not dissolve the assembly once restored to office.

But in a turn of events, Elahi and the PTI both reaffirmed their resolve to disband the legislative moments after the chief minister had submitted an undertaking to the LHC that he would not dissolve the assembly.

Moonis claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is setting up a "market" in Punjab to buy MPs in order to ensure that the number game is in their favour. However, he reiterated that their number is complete in Punjab Assembly.

Shedding light on seat adjustment for the next elections, the PML-Q leader revealed discussions have been held with the PTI chief following which a committee has been formed to think of possible measures.

Moonis recalled that during general elections held in 2018, he wasn’t allowed to contest elections on his family's seat and was asked to contest by-polls instead.

He claimed that dissident PTI leaders Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan asked him not to contest elections, “saying that the seat belonged to PTI”.

“A day after I demanded a seat [ahead of the general elections 2018] a notice from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was issued against me,” he said speculating about Aleem and Tareen’s involvement in this matter.

In response to a question regarding rifts between Elahi and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat, Moonis said: “Shujaat was misguided by his children.”

Shujaat and Elahi, who were considered to be extremely close, drifted apart earlier this year when the former decided against supporting the latter for the chief minister's post.