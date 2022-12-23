Baz Luhmann opens up about the challenges he has faced during filming THIS movie

Baz Luhrmann has recently revealed how he was “nearly killed” while filming his most dangerous movie Australia in 2008.
In a latest interview with Deadline, the Elvis movie-maker discussed about the challenges he faced during the production of the movie.
“As a film-making experience, it was by far the most fraught,” said the 60-year-old.
The director shared, “We were hit by equine flu... I went to the desert to shoot, and it rained for the first time in 150 years, so I had a grass-covered desert.”
However, the movie-maker explained, “It nearly killed me, but I wouldn’t give a day of it up at all...I was so down the road on that’.”
Baz mentioned, “At one stage Martin Scorsese was involved, and we built studios in Morocco... it was such an adventure, but there came a time when, for personal reasons, I really couldn’t continue with it.”
Meanwhile, the Australia movie was a commercial failure in the United States at the time of release.
