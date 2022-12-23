Meghan Markle ‘collapsed to the floor’ with Archie due to stress, friend says

Meghan Markle’s close pal has just shed some light on the exact moment where the Duchess of Sussex lost her second child to a miscarriage.
The friend in question, Abigail Spence explained the entire instance in an episode of Harry & Meghan.
There, she was quoted saying, "I'm driving up like, 'We're gonna unpack. We're gonna get settled'.”
“And Meg is standing outside waiting for me, and I can tell something's off. She's showing me the home. It's very mixed emotions.”
“She's like, 'Here's our new home. I'm having a lot of pain.' She was holding Archie and she just fell to the ground and...”
This is followed up by Meghan’s own admission in the docuseries where she recalled the moment and admitted, “The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried.”
New image 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is out now that showcases Keanu Reeves in full action
'Chhello Show' aka 'Last Film Show' has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023
Bruce Willis’ older daughter announces her pregnancy earlier this week
Kaikala Satyanarayana played as a duplicate to several NTR films as they both resembled a lot
Prince Harry is famously close to his cousin Princess Eugenie, who lived in the US way before his 2020 move
Ushna Shah is widely known for her performance in drama serials: 'Balaa' and 'Bashar Momin'