Friday December 23, 2022
Meghan Markle ‘collapsed to the floor’ with Archie due to stress, friend says

Meghan Markle’s close pal weighs in on the exact moment that led up to her miscarriage

By Web Desk
December 23, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s close pal has just shed some light on the exact moment where the Duchess of Sussex lost her second child to a miscarriage.

The friend in question, Abigail Spence explained the entire instance in an episode of Harry & Meghan.

There, she was quoted saying, "I'm driving up like, 'We're gonna unpack. We're gonna get settled'.”

“And Meg is standing outside waiting for me, and I can tell something's off. She's showing me the home. It's very mixed emotions.”

“She's like, 'Here's our new home. I'm having a lot of pain.' She was holding Archie and she just fell to the ground and...”

This is followed up by Meghan’s own admission in the docuseries where she recalled the moment and admitted, “The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried.”