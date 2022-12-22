Love is in the air! Ushna Shah gets engaged to Hamza Amin

Ushna Shah got engaged to Hamza Amin

Ushna Shah, a diva of Pakistani showbiz got engaged today. She was seen with Hamza Amin quite frequently for last year and it is now official that two of them are together.

Ushna has been working in drama industry for a decade now and she has given some of the best dramas of Pakistani drama industry. Balaa, Lashkara, Bashar Momin, Habs and Alif Allah aur Insaan. Her brilliant acting skills are her identity and she has been ruling over the industry with her charm.

She was seeing Hamza for some time now and it was evident because she was often spotted at family weddings of Hamza in Multan. Ushna took to her Instagram and shared the pictures of her life event.

By the looks of it, the ceremony looks intimate with their close friends and family present. Ushna is dressed in a gorgeous pink desi outfit with minimal makeup look.

