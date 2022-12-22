Li Jun Li says working on ‘Babylon’ was like ‘exhilarating’ party every day

Li Jun Li spoke about working on Babylon and described the energy as ‘exhilarating’ and ‘wild’ in her latest interview.

The American actress, who will be playing Lady Fay – a fictional Chinese-American actress in the upcoming flick, told People, “I have to give it to the background actors; they are the most uninhibited, most committed people.”

Li described Damien Chazelle’s new film as ‘wild,’ continuing, “These parties felt so real, and I think people were genuinely having an amazing time on set.”

“Every single day people partied like it was the first time they were attending this party,” she said. “The energy was addictive and exhilarating. I loved being a part of it.”

“It was never messy. People were extremely professional. It was as if people were on drugs, but nobody was,” Li added.

In Babylon, Li’s character is inspired by real-life trailblazer Anna May Wong- who was the first Asian American to lead in a U.S. television show.

Li also shared her experience of working alongside the star-studded cast, including Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

“First of all, I was very, very fortunate to be in the film with not just an amazing cast, but these people are some of the most down-to-earth, humble, professional and kind people,” she said.

Speaking of Pitt, Li shared that he was a fun co-star to work with. “He’s very goofy and an absolute joy to work with,” she gushed.

Babylon will release in theatres on Dec. 23.