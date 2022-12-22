Meghan Markle’s racism accusations rubbished’: ‘Trying to find excuses’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is being grilled by Andrew Tate for blaming racism for her ‘fall from grace’ in the UK when she is simply ‘a dislikable person’.



This admission has been made by Andrew Tate, during the course of his interview with Dan Wootton on GB News.

He started by saying, “No, I’m not worried about that, I refuse to live in an absolutely fantasy and people are dodging around the true issue. I’m a person of color myself but I don’t think that’s why I’m inspired to speak the truth.”

“The fact that racism is being used as a justification for the fact that she isn’t liked by the majority of people is a cop out. Its not the case.

She does not garner any kind of racism in day-to-day life. She’s less dark skinned than me and I’ve certainly never suffered from any racism so I don’t think race has anything to do with it. I think she’s just a dislikable person and is trying to find another excuse for that.”