All about Leonardo DiCaprio’s new ‘date’ Victoria Lamas

Leonardo DiCaprio has been making waves with his recent outings as the Hollywood heartthrob was recently seen with a new companion amid a rumoured romance with Gigi Hadid.
The Oscar winner was papped with the 23-year-old Victoria Lamas in Los Angeles earlier this week which appeared like a “date” to some, sparking speculations if the Titanic star has found a new flame.
Thanks to the buzz, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about Victoria who is actually an actor and has appeared in The Last Thing the Earth Said, Two Niner, Talk Later and other projects.
In addition to her acting career, Victoria is also a model with a whopping number of followers on Instagram. Her 22,000 followers account states that she’s signed with Natural Models LA and Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment.
The multi-talented influence also has a knack for painting as she gives fans a glimpse of her amazing pieces every now and then.
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon are 'having a great time together' as they get to know each other, source
Dharmendra and Dimple were one of the hit on-screen couples in the 1980s and 90s
Pakistan’s very first movie ‘Joyland’ finds itself shortlisted for the very first time
BLACKPINK members Lisa & Jennie leave the fans gushing over their new hairstyles
Justin Bieber slammed the clothing company via his Instagram Stories claiming they didn't 'ask for permission'
John Mayer reiterated the inspiration behind his much speculated song 'Your Body is a Wonderland'.