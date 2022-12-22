Kate Middleton, Prince William refuse to act as pressure mounts after Meghan and Harry's documentary

Royal fans were expecting a tit-for-tat response from Prince William and Kate Middleton after Prince Harry blamed the royal family for whatever happened to him after his marriage to Meghan Markle.

In his Netflix documentary, Harry went on to claim that lies were told by the royals to protect William but his family was not ready to protect him by speaking truth.

While thousands of royal fans and pro-monarchy experts want the King and Prince of Wales to initiate action against Harry, the father-son duo do not look interested in taking any punitive action.

The fact that Prince William and Kate Middleton continue to follow Sussex Instagram account even after the US-bases couple stopped using it after they stepped down from their royal duties, speaks volumes about their lack of interest to move against Harry and Meghan.



