Someone sparks a fire at the gates of Buckingham Palace: report

Just hours later royal gathering at Windsor, there were dramatic scenes at another primary royal residence Buckingham Palace. Someone started a fire at the gates of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night.



Shortly after 10pm, someone reportedly sparked a fire at the gates of the Palace before being taken to the ground by a police officer.



The Met Police said in a statement: "On Tuesday, 20 December, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a small fire was seen near the Buckingham Palace gates. The man has been taken into custody. The fire has been extinguished."

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals were in high spirits on Tuesday as they gathered at Windsor Castle for a festive Christmas lunch.

Charles and Camilla appeared top of the world as they welcomed loved ones including Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence, Mike and Zara Tindall with their children, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and their daughter, Lady Louise.