Prince William, Kate Middleton to exchange Christmas gifts with Harry, Meghan and their skids?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly won't be given any Christmas gift from Prince William and Kate Middleton while their kids won't miss out on festive goodies.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children Archie and Lilibet will reportedly receive gifts from the royal family as per tradition, while their parents won't have anything good form the palace this Christmas.

Prince and Princess of Wales will be sending Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, presents to keep them happy on the big day, while Harry and Meghan have reportedly also sent presents for the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children.

"Believe it or not, the Waleses and the Sussexes are exchanging Christmas gifts this year," Journalist Roya Nikkhah wrote in the Times.

"In the absence of goodwill between the couples, William and Kate will not deprive [...] Archie and Lilibet [...] of a present under the tree.

"And in one royal tradition that Team Sussex is still on board with, Harry and Meghan have also dispatched gifts for George, Charlotte and Louis, who are nine, seven and four," She continued.

"There will be no presents exchanged between the adults," Nikkhah added.