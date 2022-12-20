Lily Collins talks about her character Emily in 'Emily In Paris' Season 3

Lily Collins hinted in a recent interview that the third season of her Netflix programme Emily in Paris will feature the ultimate cliffhanger, according to US Weekly.
Lily opened up about her character Emily in the show and shared that she does not have much idea about what is coming her character's way.
Lily said, "I think there’s pros and cons to each. I think Emily is blown away that [her boss] Sylvie would want her to come with her."
She further added, "And then at the same time, she now has found this relationship with Alfie and maybe she’d love to go to London. It’s only a Eurostar train ride away. So I don’t know.”
Lily Collins plays the role of Emily Cooper in the show who is trying to adjust to her new life abroad.
The show Emily In Paris streamed on Netflix in October 2020 for the first time and the shooting for its third season has begun now; however, its release date hasn't been confirmed yet.
Ben Affleck was clicked hugging his stepson Max in Los Angeles
Robert De Niro was staying at the time of attempted robbery at home
Social media users react as New York Magazine explores connections of some celebrities with their famous relatives
Lionel Messi was left visibly annoyed by celebrity chef Salt Bae in now-viral video
Zoe Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Brooklyn Beckham were hilariously bashed on magazine cover
royal expert said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'lack of introspection will come back to hurt them'