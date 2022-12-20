Lily Collins talks about her character Emily in 'Emily In Paris' Season 3

Lily Collins hinted in a recent interview that the third season of her Netflix programme Emily in Paris will feature the ultimate cliffhanger, according to US Weekly.



Lily opened up about her character Emily in the show and shared that she does not have much idea about what is coming her character's way.

Lily said, "I think there’s pros and cons to each. I think Emily is blown away that [her boss] Sylvie would want her to come with her."

She further added, "And then at the same time, she now has found this relationship with Alfie and maybe she’d love to go to London. It’s only a Eurostar train ride away. So I don’t know.”

Lily Collins plays the role of Emily Cooper in the show who is trying to adjust to her new life abroad.

The show Emily In Paris streamed on Netflix in October 2020 for the first time and the shooting for its third season has begun now; however, its release date hasn't been confirmed yet.