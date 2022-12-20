Will there be Season 2 to Netflix's 'The Recruit'?

Netflix political series The Recruit recently got a worldwide release, and left fans wondering if will be another season on the list.

Alex Hawley, the creator of the series in his interview with Collider about the renewal of the series said that "I know things about where I would want to take it, and where I’d want to go with it. I mean obviously, you hope for success, but as you could see with that ending, I didn’t plan for failure because I feel like in this day and age you just have to be bold, you have to be dramatic, to the expense of everything else."

"And you can’t worry about Season 2’s, or Season 3’s, or beyond. You have to go, 'What’s the best version of this story right now?' And trust that people will come to it. And then you’ll get another shot at it," Alex continued.

The eight-episodes based series The Recruit was released on Netflix on December 16, 2022, and received good reviews from the viewers.

The series follows a CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks played by Noah Centineo, who becomes involved in a massive conspiracy involving international politics.