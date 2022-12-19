Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack by The Weeknd releases on December 20

The soundtrack for James Cameron's latest science fiction movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, will be made available on December 20, 2022. According to Mid-Day, The Weeknd composed and performed the OST.



Avatar: The Way of Water has taken the box office by storm around the world and the soundtrack of the sci-fi movie will be out on December 20 whose music is scored by Grammy-winning composer Simon Franglen.

The song is written and performed by the 'Blinding Lights' singer The Weeknd. It has been produced by the Swedish House Mafia, along with Simon Franglen.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar which is the highest-grossing film of all time.

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver from its prequel while also adding Kate Winslet in the sequel. Avatar: The Way of Water is the widest release ever in cinema history.