Imran Khan okays Khurram Sher Zaman for Karachi mayor slot: sources

PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman addressing a press conference — Twitter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurrum Sher Zaman has been nominated as the party's candidate for Karachi's mayor slot, Geo News reported Monday, citing sources.

Former prime minister Imran Khan will make the official announcement, revealed the PTI sources.

The party has also finalised its strategy for the upcoming local body polls in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions of Sindh, revealed the PTI officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Former federal minister Ali Zaidi would head the party's election cell in Sindh, while Bilal Ghaffar would look after matters related to Karachi.



Senior PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi would be in charge of the general election cell in the province.

LB polls on January 15

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad would take place on January 15, 2023.

The ECP has directed relevant authorities including the Sindh government, chief secretary, and the inspector-general of police to ensure local body polls are held on the said date under Article 220 of the Constitution and asked to ensure an adequate number of security personnel are available for election duty at the polling stations, offices of the district returning officers, returning officers (ROs), polling staff and transportation of polling material from and to the offices of the ROs.



After the ECP's announcement, PTI's Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar had lauded the Election Commission for holding the local body polls.

He had hoped that “this time the ECP would hold the LG elections per the constitution and the law”. Ghaffar had said people were fed up with the provincial government for "using delaying tactics to postpone the second phase of the LG polls."

Sindh's ruling party also assured the ECP that it will hold the LG polls in the province on the designated date.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro had said the provincial government is prepared to ensure the smooth conduct of the second phase of the LG polls.