Rihanna’s son first video attracts over 11 million views

New York: Megastar Rihanna has for the first time shared a video of her baby son, who was born to her and boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky in May.



The 45-second video on TikTok, the singer´s first on the social media platform, has already attracted 11.5 million views and 3.4 million likes since it was posted on Saturday.

In the video titled "hacked," the baby boy smiles and gurgles and makes a grab for her phone as Rihanna says "You´re trying to get mommy´s phone?"

The 34-year-old entertainment and fashion mogul behind the hits "Diamonds" and "Umbrella" gave birth in May but no other details, including the child´s name, had been made public.

The Barbadian-born singer, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, in recent years has become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.

Rumors that she and A$AP Rocky were dating swirled for years before the pair confirmed last year that their romance was official. (AFP)