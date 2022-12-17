Gulshan Devaiah says cinema's business model is 'cutthroat'

Gulshan Devaiah recently discussed the 'cutthroat' nature of the movie business model and claimed that no one knows whether box office figures are accurate or not, according to Hindustan Times.



Gulshan called the business model of cinema 'cutthroat' and said that cinema needs to change. He added that the business model of cinema is very difficult as you have to earn a lot in three days. He further said that no one knows how true or false the box office numbers are.

Gulshan said, "Cinema needed to change. The business model of cinema has two aspects. One is the PR and publicity about numbers, and nobody knows how true or false that is and how much they round off these numbers."

He further added, "The second is that the business model of cinema is quite cut-throat. There is profit sharing and price determination. That is a difficult model because you have to earn a lot in three days and then raise hell about it so that your first week is steady.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gulshan Devaiah was last seen in Blurr which proved to be a successful film.