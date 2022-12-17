Ellen Show producer Andy Lassner pens a heartfelt note in honour of late Stephen tWitch Boss: Photo

Andy Lassner recently remembered Stephen "tWitch" Boss following his death by suicide, calling him “our flame, our joy and our dancer”.



On Friday, The Ellen Show executive producer took to Instagram and paid a tribute to the star by sharing a photo of smiling tWitch along with a heartfelt note.

“So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch. Talking about their close friendships with him. Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. Talking about the conversation they once had with him. The thing is - it's all true. It's all real, wrote Andy.

Andy explained, “Those who knew him are not trying to make this tragedy about themselves. They are just trying to convey to you who Twitch was.”

Andy pointed out, “He made everything about you. He made you feel like the most important person in the world. And he did this for everybody. Not just the people he needed or that were important. He did it for everybody. It's doesn't sound real. But it is. All of it.”

Andy then told fans, “He was everyone's friend. He really did care for every single person who worked at the show and everyone in his life. And the thing is if you met him just once - you felt that feeling. That light. That's why I think you and I are hurting. Because we all counted on him.”

“He was our flame. Our joy. Our dancer,” stated Andy.

Reflecting on tWitch’s feelings, Andy noted, “There was a heavy burden that none of us realised he was carrying. He must have been so tired. But we didn't know because he never wanted it to be about him. Ever. So now we can either spend all of our time wondering why and how and never being satisfied with the answers we imagine. Or we can focus on being grateful for the gift he gave us by allowing us to take light from his flame.”

Andy concluded his note by adding, “The thing is that light still burns in us," he shared. "All of us. Let's try and share that light with the people we love. It's really all we can do. And that's enough. It's more than enough.”

Read here:



