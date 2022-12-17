Pete Davidson hangs out in NY with two divas amid romance with Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson, who has been celebrating his romance with Emily Ratajkowski, was recently spotted hanging out with two beauties.
The Saturday Night Live alum and his co-stars were spotted at Madison Square Garden on Thursday as he enjoyed New York Rangers games,
Dressed up in a black leather jacket, the comedian kept a low profile with a hoodie and a cap. However, onlookers didn’t take it long to notice the star as he spent a great time with Chase Sui Wonder and Rachel Sennott.
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Pete is not happy with his ladylove spending time with DJ Orazio Rispo.
He was reportedly ‘bummed’ after news of EmRata’s date with DJ Orazio Rispo made headlines in the news, sources revealed to HollywoodLife. The model was spotted with Rispo in New York City, with whom she was linked in October when the duo was spotted locking lips.
“Pete understands that Emily just got out of a marriage and he doesn’t want to smother her,” one insider told the outlet.
