Millions react to Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card

Millions of royal fans including Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham have reacted to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official Christmas card.



The Prince and Princess of Wales shared their official Christmas card, featuring their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Wednesday.

They shared the adorable family card with caption, “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!.”

The post has garnered over 2.1 million hearts.

David Beckham was the first to react by pressing the heart button.

Meanwhile, following in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also shared their official Christmas card.

“From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year!,” Prince Harry and Meghan said as they shared their paper-free 2022 Christmas card.



