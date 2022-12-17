Prince William trying to be 'tough' as Harry continues to throw bombshells

Prince William is keeping his calm days after his brother Prince Harry spoke about his issues.

The Prince of Wales alongside children attended Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert tonight and showed gestures of immense courage for the public.

Body language expert Judi James tells the Mirror: "It is so sweet to watch Kate walking out to host her husband and two of her children when they arrive in their car. She stands waiting as the doors are opened and there is a moment of what looks like excitement as they all pour out.

"The group form a solid-looking line-up to walk in together, with Kate firmly in the lead as host of the event.

"William holds onto Charlotte’s hand but although Kate allows her hand to hang close to George’s she seems aware that he might prefer to walk in without holding on, although he receives a gently guiding hand on the back from Kate.

"Kate looks excited to show her children the decorations at the event but the stand-out feature is how George mimics his father’s walk as they go into the venue. Both seem to walk with a bit of a Mike Tindall-style tough-guy swagger, with arms down at their sides and smiles on their faces."