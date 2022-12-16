Henry Cavill roped in to star and executive produce 'Warhammer 40,000' franchise

Henry Cavill has jumped on board to star and executive produce an adaptation of the popular tabletop game Warhammer 40,000, after going separate ways with DC's Superman and Netflix's The Witcher.

Henry Cavill is attached to work in a new entertainment genre with Amazon Prime Video, as the streaming platform has acquired global rights to the IP from Games Workshop. The rights encompass Tv, film, and more, making it a one-of-a-kind deal for Amazon.

According to Variety, the press release stated "'Warhammer 40,000’ is set in the far future, where humanity stands at the edge of what might be its brightest future, or its darkest age. The threats to humankind’s empire are many — traitors driven by the fires of ambition, alien empires sworn to reclaim the stars, and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods."

In a statement Cavill said, "I have loved ‘Warhammer’ since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honor and the responsibility."



