Martyred soldier Muhammad Ameer. — ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier and a citizen were martyred in a suicide attack at an army checkpost in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday.



"On 14 December 2022, a suicide blast occurred in the general area of Miran Shah, of North Waziristan district. Resultantly, Havaldar Muhammad Ameer (30) and an innocent civilian embraced martyrdom," the military's media wing said.

The ISPR also said nine innocent civilians were injured.



President Alvi condemns attack, pledges efforts to end terrorism

Denouncing the attack, President Arif Alvi pledged to continue efforts till the remnants of terrorism are eradicated.

The president said that the entire nation stands united in the fight against terrorism. He offered condolences to the families of the martyred soldier and citizen and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Terrorists playing in hands of enemies: PM Shehbaz Sharif

In his condemnation, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that terrorists are playing in the hands of our enemies who want to destabilise Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz expressed commitment to punish the elements involved in activities rendering the blood of the Pakistani people.

He expressed grief over the martyrdom of the security personnel and the civilians and condoled with the bereaved families.

He hailed the services of the public and security forces for the elimination of terrorism in the country and paid tributes to the martyrs for laying down their lives for the country.

Will chase, defeat terrorists: interior minister



On the other hand, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while condemning the blast, expressed concern over the PTI government's performance towards the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"We will chase the terrorists and defeat their nefarious designs," said the interior minister in a Twitter statement.



Sanaullah said that Pakistan's security forces are fully capable of thwarting terrorist activities. The sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain, the nation stands with its security forces, he added.

Law and order deteriorates in KP

The law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gone south over the last few weeks as an increase has been noticed in threats and attacks on security forces as well as high-profile political personalities.



According to a The News report published earlier, the police are on high alert across the province after the recent spike in attacks in areas, including Peshawar, southern districts, and the Mardan region.

The publication, citing a source, said: “Apart from the police, senior politicians have complained of receiving threats. The houses of some of them have also come under grenade attack.”

Terror incidents

The wave of terrorist attacks has risen across the province in the last few months, the report said. At least 118 terrorist incidents were reported in KP from mid-August till the last week of November, according to official numbers.

At least 26 policemen, 12 personnel of other law enforcement agencies and 17 civilians were killed in terror incidents across the KP. Moreover, 18 policemen, 10 civilians, and 37 law enforcement agencies personnel suffered injuries in these attacks.

A dozen districts, including Peshawar, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kohat, Bannu, and Nowshera came under attack in November.

Meanwhile, KP Police claims that they have accelerated operations against the terrorists saying at least 539 alleged terrorists and proclaimed offenders were arrested in the province during the first 10 months of 2022. They added 141 were also killed including 42 of those who carried head money.