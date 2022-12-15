Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss’ cause of death confirmed by county officials

Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss’ cause of death has officially been ruled out as a suicide, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.



In a statement to People, county officials confirmed that the 40-year-old professional dancer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death occurred on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, at a motel in the Encino area of Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the case is now closed.

According to Page Six, police discovered Boss’ body in a Los Angeles hotel room after his wife, Allison Holker, frantically reported that he had left home without his car, which was unlike him.

Boss’ wife, Allison, announced the death of the late beloved dancer in a heart-breaking statement.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband, Stephen, has left us,” she had said. “I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory.”

She went on to describe the jovial personality that her husband had and how he “lit up every room he stepped into.”

In addition to Allison, Boss is survived by children, Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Friends and colleagues took to social media to express their grief and honour tWitch, including Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Timberlake, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lopez amongst others.

Boss rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star, via People.

In 2014, he joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ and eventually became a permanent fixture on the series. He later became co-executive producer in 2020. And as the show ended, he became a judge on So You Think You Can Dance when it returned in 2022.