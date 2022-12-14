BTS sends off Jin as he begins military service: See photos

BTS eldest member Jin enlisted for the South Korean mandatory military service on Tuesday with the support of his bandmates.
The 30-year-old singer officially enlisted as an active-duty soldier on December 13, and will spend 18 months at the Yeoncheon military base in North Gyeonggi province.
The other members from BTS joined Jin on his way to enlist and posing for a picture with his new buzz cut.
J-Hope also took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself with Jin and wrote that "Hyung, be healthy and happy!!! I love you!!!"
On December 12, Jin also shared a photo of himself with his new buzz cut.
Previously, BTS official label HYBE has requested the Jin fans to refrain from visiting of training center on the day of his enlistment.
