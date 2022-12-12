Ruth Wilson talks about not wanting to get married despite dating American writer

After being in a long-term relationship The Affair star Ruth Wilson still does not believe in the idea of getting married.

Talking to G2, the actress, 40, said she doesn't believe in institutions but is in a long-term relationship with an American writer whom she has never named.

Her grandfather, Alexander Wilson, was a polygamist - her grandmother only found out about his other life after he died - and Ruth believes her own resistance to marriage it deep-rooted in her polygamous antecedent,

She said: 'Yeah it's genetics. You know, my grandfather died before I was even born and my parents have a great marriage. It must have skipped a generation.'

And while she believes in relationships. she said: 'I believe in connections, I've got a very strong relationship and have had for a number of years. I believe the value of having someone in your life who understands you and sees you is enormous. And I'm so glad I have it.

Ruth, who said she is a commitment-phobe generally, added: 'I don't believe in institutions. I feel slightly restricted by having to conform to someone else's idea of what a relationship is. It feels dogmatic to me.'