'Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace' to stream at HBO, weekly air at CNN

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace has been renewed at HBO Max and CNN, and is all set to air in January 2023.

The second season of the ten-episode Newsmaker interview program is scheduled to appear on Friday, January 6 at HBO Max, with only "best of" segments from complete interviews. The full interviews produced for CNN will air on Sunday, January 8 at 7 p.m.

According to Variety, the new batch of newsmakers, scheduled to appear over the next ten broadcasts include Jessica Alba, Brian Cox, Ina Garten and Hugh Jackman. Others will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Chris Wallace has been hosting Who's Talking to Chris Wallace for Fox news from 1996 to 2021.

Wallace, 75, has interviewed the likes of George Clooney, Shania Twain, Tyler Perry, Meghan Trainor, Alex Rodriguez, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Quentin Tarantino.

He said in a statement, "I’ve loved bringing both HBO Max and CNN audiences these honest, timely conversations in the first season of our show. Our guests have made news, offered surprising revelations, been their authentic selves and shared touching anecdotes, really allowing people to get to know them."

Adding on, he shared, "It’s been so much fun to get a chance to reinvent the wheel in collaboration with two storied brands, and I’m thrilled that the show has been resonating so strongly with our viewers."

Wallace joined CNN in early 2022, after a long period anchoring Fox News Sunday for Fox News Channel.