Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner show off finest winter fashion during holiday

FileFootage

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner left onlookers jaw-dropped with their finest winter fashion as the sisters stepped out in Colorado on Sunday.



The Kardashians stars were spotted on the streets of Aspen while shopping at Prada and other high-end boutique stores over the weekend.

The beauty mogul wore a black leather pant and coat set and paired it with black boots while she pulled her hair back with an ear-warming headband.

Adding a classy touch, she also wore a pair of dark glasses and Mongolian faux fur all around the cuffs.

Kendall, on the other hand, rocked a long brown coat over a black shirt with braided leather gloves. She also sported sunglasses.

Meanwhile, it has been recently reported that the model is secretly dating Harry styles. An insider told Heat Magazine: “Harry and Kendall never lost touch. They’ve both matured a lot these past few years, and the attraction never really went away.”

“Harry texted her right after he heard about her break-up and she got back right away. They’ve been hanging out and hooking up on the down low when their schedules allow,” the insider added.