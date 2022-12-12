VIDEO: Crowd chants 'Pakistan da pawa, Babar lawa' in skipper's support

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (R) plays a shot as England´s wicketkeeper Ollie Pope watches during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 3, 2022. — AFP

Latest social media trend "Lahore da pawa, Akhtar Lawa" made its way to the cricket ground Monday as spectators praised Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and chanted "Pakistan da pawa, Babar lawa" during the second Test against England in Multan.



The slogan "Lahore da pawa, Akhtar lawa" roughly translates to "Pillar of Lahore, Akhtar Lawa" and refers to Lahore-based businessman-politician Akhtar Lawa, who became popular due to his humourous yet energetic style while saying it in TikTok videos. Several videos of Akhtar and memes depicting the video were shared across social media since its popularity.

Babar Azam's fans copied the popular trend and customised it for the skipper to show support during the second Test against England. They shouted "Pakistan da pawa, Babar lawa".

The now viral video of fans chanting the catchphrase to support Babar came after a video surfaced of the crowd chanting "Zimbabar", a term that implied the skipper scores well against Zimbabwe and other smaller teams but not when his team needs it the most.

The "Zimbabar" video went viral with social media users furious at the Multan crowd and calling it unacceptable behaviour towards a national hero.

Ollie Robinson bagged the prized scalp of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for the second time in the match. Azam, who scored just one run, was clean bowled after he left a ball which jagged wickedly off the pitch on the third day of the second Test on Sunday.

England 1 wicket away from victory in Multan Test

Pakistan were just 36 runs away from victory with one wicket remaining on the final day in the Multan Test on Monday.

At lunch, the green shirts were 291/7 chasing a target of 355 runs.

Agha Salman and Mohammad Ali are on the crease.

Earlier, when the day started Faheem Ashraf got out after scoring 10 runs. Later, Mohammad Nawaz and Saud Shakeel played responsibly and took the team closer to target before losing their wickets.

Saud Shakeel was the last man out just before lunch. He scored 94 runs and was given out in a decision called controversial by several former cricketers including ex-Pakaistan skipper Waqar Younus.

Third-day report

Set a challenging 355 runs for victory, Pakistan ended the third day at 198-4, needing another 157 with two full days remaining.

With reverse swing helping the fast bowlers, England derailed Pakistan’s start of 66 without loss with three wickets for just 17 runs.

But Haq (60) and Shakeel (54 not out) led a remarkable 156-minute fightback during their stand of 108 for the fourth wicket before Jack Leach had the former caught at slip three overs before stumps.

Haq, who came in at number five instead of opening the innings following hamstring treatment, hit seven boundaries.

Allrounder Faheem Ashraf, promoted to number six, was three not out as Pakistan chased a series-levelling win after losing the first of three Tests by 74 runs in Rawalpindi.