Disha Patani, Aleksandar Alex Ilic dating rumours: latter breaks silence

Aleksandar Alex says 'Disha has been like family to him'

Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic has finally spoke up about the dating rumours circulating all over the social media.

Amidst the dating rumours, Ilic has finally responded to the matter during an interview. He said: “Disha has been like family to me. In this competitive field, whenever we felt low, we have been there for each other. I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. “

“The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories.”

Aleksandar was further asked if he has to say anything about Disha and Tiger’s rumoured break-up to which he replied: “I am no one to comment about anyone else. Well, I am close to both of them, and yes, we do hand out together.”

Patani was in a relationship with Shroff for a very long time, but the two have reportedly broke up now. The actress had a very good equation with the Heropanti actor’s mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be starring in film Yodha alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She further has Ganapath in the pipeline, reports IndiaToday.