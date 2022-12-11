Prince Harry claims about royal experts turned down by Simon McCoy

Prince Harry's claims that the experts are “an extended PR arm” of the Royal Family were recently turned down by royal correspondent Simon McCoy
In his hotly-unveiled Netflix docu-series, the Duke of Sussex addressed his difficult relationship with the media.
Reacting to his comments, Simon said that he took “big issue” with the claim as he went on to add that it was “quite the opposite”.
The former BBC journalist took to Twitter to express: “As a former royal correspondent I take big issue with Harry’s claim that we were an extension of the Palace press operation.
“Neither we - nor they - thought we were. Quite the opposite. That’s why the job of royal correspondent was always regarded as one of the toughest ‘beats’,” he added,
In the explosive series, Prince Harry was asked: “People can just call themselves royal experts?"
To which he replied: “It's the same as a royal correspondent. Royal correspondent is a title, I suppose, that is given to a selected group of journalists so that those newspapers can use them and their stories with royal correspondent as credible fact.
“Just so that whatever the papers print can come with extra credibility. I mean, anyone can be a royal expert. The whole point of it is to try and lend legitimacy to media articles, and they get paid for it.
"And that press pack of royal correspondents is essentially just, an extended PR arm of the Royal Family,” he added.
