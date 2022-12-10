Starlink launches in-flight internet with JSX jet

Starlink started providing high-speed, low-latency internet to passengers.— Twitter/@elonmusk

Forty countries can receive satellite internet through Starlink, a SpaceX-owned provider of satellite broadband, reported Telecom Talk. It hopes to offer mobile phone service all around the world by 2023.

The ideal applications for this technology are in remote, isolated locations with weak or nonexistent internet connectivity. As of September 2022, Starlink had over 3,000 mass-produced, small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) that communicated with specialised ground transceivers. There will be a total of about 12,000 satellites deployed, with a later potential increase to 42,000.



The first JSX jet, a private airline company, was used to launch SpaceX's satellite internet service Starlink, according to an announcement issued by Elon Musk's company on Friday on the microblogging site Twitter.

This week, the company started giving passengers on the first JSX jet access to high-speed, low-latency internet during flights. More JSX aircraft will be outfitted with Starlink in the next weeks, which will guarantee that the internet will be functional as soon as you board your flight.

"Starlink will be installed on additional @flyjsx jets in the weeks ahead; so as soon as you walk on your flight, the internet works," Musk wrote.

During a test flight in September, Starlink Aviation was able to offer a 100 Mbps Internet connection. JSX, one of the first airlines to employ the in-flight Internet service on a route between Burbank and San Jose, California, announced in April that it will conduct the test.

SpaceX had announced in October that their satellite internet service would soon be available on a few different aircraft with the official launch of Starlink Aviation next year.



Several users responded to SpaceX's tweet. Some folks talked about how much they loved having access to Netflix. Some people praised the billionaire and said they had been waiting for this collaboration to happen.

