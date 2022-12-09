Musk says Twitter will delete nearly 1.5 billion 'inactive' accounts

Elon Musk yells at fans amid ‘significant’ assassination threats - photo:file

Elon Musk said that the social media giant will delete 1.5 billion inactive Twitter accounts with log-in for years to free space for names.

The move came just hours after Elon Musk announced that in a few weeks, they would release a 'count show' feature for tweets, similar to the one on videos.

Blue Tag prices hiked for Apple users

Earlier, the Twitter owner announced to change in the pricing of its Twitter Blue subscription to $11, if paid for through its iPhone app. The move was likely a pushback against Apple's 30% cut on any payments made by users via apps on the iOS operating system, the report said.

The lower pricing on the website was also likely to drive more users to that platform as opposed to signing up on their iPhones, the report said. It did not mention whether pricing would change for the Android platform as well.

Musk, who took ownership of Twitter in October, is planning to roll out the micro-blogging site's verified service with different coloured checks for individuals, companies and governments after a botched initial launch led to a surge in users impersonating celebrities and brands on the platform.

The Twitter owner wrote, "Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know if you've been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal."

Elon Musk also announced that the company would start telling users if their posts have been subdued and give them a chance to appeal.

Musk also came up with a new update to the micro-blogging platform after the second instalment of the "Twitter Files" revealed how the organisation built blacklists and actively limited the visibility of certain accounts.

Elon Musk buys Twitter

On October 27, Elon Musk officially owned Twitter after settling his $44 billion purchase deal which was pending since April 2022.

The Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon, 51, announced his ownership of Twitter on October 27, by issuing an official statement.

In the shared statement, Elon Musk explained his reasons for buying the giant, saying, "There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide in our society."

He continues, "In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fuelled and catered to those polarised extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost."

He added, "That is why I bought Twitter. I didn't do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognising that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility."

Elon's Twitter bio reads "Chief Twit" also reflects on his new purchase, recently a video also circulated featuring him roaming around the headquarters with boxes.