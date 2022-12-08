Malaika Arora on her relationship with Arjun Kapoor: 'I am not ruining his life'

Malaika Arora last featured in song 'Aap Jaisa Koi' from 'An Action Hero'

In the latest episode of Moving in with Malaika, actress Malaika Arora openly spoke about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, also said that she is not ruining his life.

People have been criticizing her since day one for dating a man younger than him. She added: “And unfortunately not only am I old, I am also dating a younger man. I mean I have guts. I mean I am ruining his life, right? Just a PSA for everyone, I am not ruining his life.”

“It’s not like he was going to school and he couldn’t focus on studies and I told him to come with me. I mean, every time we are on a date, it’s not like he is bunking classes. I didn’t catch him on the street while he was catching Pokémon. “

As per IndianExpress, Arora further added: “He is a goddam grown up man. Mard hai who. We are two consenting adults. If an older man dates a younger girl, he is a player. But if an older woman dates a younger man, she is a cougar. This is not fair,”

Malaika and Arjun are dating for a while now and the duo seems to be happy with each other.