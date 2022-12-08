Pic: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show off never-before-seen images of Archie, Lilibet

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just released their list of assorted images featuring Archie and Lilibet’s earlier years.



The list includes a collection of images that showcase either Meghan or Harry dotting on their kids.

While one image features a portrait of Harry and Lilibet, in her new born days, as well as other candid portraits where they star at Diana’s photo.

Check it all out Below:



