Thursday December 08, 2022
Pic: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show off never-before-seen images of Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shares hidden images and snaps of Archie and Lilibet

By Web Desk
December 08, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just released their list of assorted images featuring Archie and Lilibet’s earlier years.

The list includes a collection of images that showcase either Meghan or Harry dotting on their kids.

While one image features a portrait of Harry and Lilibet, in her new born days, as well as other candid portraits where they star at Diana’s photo.

Check it all out Below:

