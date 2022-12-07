Jennifer Lopez cuts stylish appearance in sizzling red outfit

Jennifer Lopez turned heads with her glamorous looks as she cuts a stylish figure in red ensemble.

The Hollywood diva oozed charm as she poses in bold red blazer and matching track pants along with a gorgeous custom red Valentino handbag.

The wife of Ben Affleck wore red ankle boot with her costume and completed her look with a belt around her waist.

Styling her blonde tresses in sleek bun, J.Lo opted for shimmery eye-makeup and bold red lipstick and wore chic red shades.

Giving her glamourous ensemble an added splash of dazzle, Lopez opte for gold and red earrings and a necklace.



“It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas #ThisIsMeNow,” she captioned the photos on her Instagram.

Previously, the Marry Me star opened up on how she always knew that there was a “real love” out there for her after her initial split from Affleck.

In an interview with Vogue, J.Lo said, “Obviously we weren’t trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there.”

”People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life,” the Hollywood beauty added. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”