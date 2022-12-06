Anya Taylor-Joy turns into a ‘gamer’ after preparing for Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros.

Anya Taylor-Joy is all set to lend her voice to Princess Peach in the upcoming movie The Super Mario Bros.



According to Deadline, the Queen Gambit star had to turn into a gamer for this role.

“So now I am a gamer, and it’s really fun,” said Anya in her interview with Modern Luxury San Diego.

She continued, “Ideally, I like playing at arcades, because, again, it’s like cinema; I love the ceremony.”

“I’ll go with a whole bunch of friends. And we’ll just spend hours at the arcade,” added the actress.

Besides Anya, other cast includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Sharing details, the outlet reported that Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are the direct of the animated motion movie while it’s produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo.

Meanwhile, The Super Mario Bros. is scheduled to release on April 7, 2023.