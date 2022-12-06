Anya Taylor-Joy turns into a ‘gamer’ after preparing for Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros.

Anya Taylor-Joy is all set to lend her voice to Princess Peach in the upcoming movie The Super Mario Bros.
According to Deadline, the Queen Gambit star had to turn into a gamer for this role.
“So now I am a gamer, and it’s really fun,” said Anya in her interview with Modern Luxury San Diego.
She continued, “Ideally, I like playing at arcades, because, again, it’s like cinema; I love the ceremony.”
“I’ll go with a whole bunch of friends. And we’ll just spend hours at the arcade,” added the actress.
Besides Anya, other cast includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.
Sharing details, the outlet reported that Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are the direct of the animated motion movie while it’s produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo.
Meanwhile, The Super Mario Bros. is scheduled to release on April 7, 2023.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians vet was having difficulty with the workout
Anees Bazmi has directed famous films like; Welcome, Welcome Back, No Entry, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Shweta Bachchan gets emotional at Abhishek Bachchan's post for Navya Naveli Nanda
Abbey Clancy was spotted with her glamorous mother last week
Flora Saini has opened up about the domestic abuse she went through
Hansika looked drop-dead beautiful in a three-piece lehenga set