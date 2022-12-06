Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘narcissism’ turned Britons against them?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are becoming increasingly unpopular with Britons, and their ‘manipulative behaviour and narcissism’ has been cited as the reason.
The Daily Mail, in a recently published column, slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest attacks on the Royal Family in their Netflix docu, in which they accused royals of waging a ‘war’ against Meghan Markle based on ‘race’.
In its damning piece, the UK publication said: “Britain has a proud record of anti-racism and opportunity for all. That’s why so many people of all races and creeds go to incredible lengths to come here.”
“To portray us, as this film clearly will, as bigoted and hate-filled is an outrageous calumny. They are gaslighting an entire nation to suit their own tawdry agenda,” they added.
The Daily Mail’s column further read: “The truth is that the tide of British public opinion turned against them only because of their manipulative behaviour and all-consuming narcissism.”
The outlet then went on to slam Prince Harry and Meghan’s show as a ‘grotesque parody’ that ‘certainly isn’t the truth recognised by millions’ in the UK.
This comes amid rising calls to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles based on the recent spate of attacks on the royals from the Sussex camp.
Selena Gomez speaks about her music and new documentary on Jimmy Fallon Show
Netflix released the first trailer of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries last week
Reese Witherspoon speaks about her love for historical fiction on social media
Queen’s chaplain accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for creating hostile environment among royals
Adele reveals her boyfriend Rich Paul did not like a man slipping her his contact info
Brown and Bongiovi have been open about their friendship even before making their relationship Instagram official last...