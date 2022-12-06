Emma Corrin feels 'empowering' while filming intimate scenes’ for lady Chatterley’s lover

English actress Emma Corrin has shared her thoughts on filming intimate scenes for Netflix's upcoming movie Lady Chatterley Lover.

Emma has described how the movie is set to break barriers in its depiction of a woman in control of her sexuality.

The 26-year-old explained that she felt 'empowered' while filming bold scenes and said that it was 'really beautiful and it’s okay for women to want pleasure.'

In an interview with People magazine, she explained: 'A journey that I think a lot of women go on is finding that power in your sexuality, and also knowing that it's okay to want pleasure and to strive for pleasure.

'And for that to be a really powerful and beautiful thing and not something that you need to not acknowledge at all, or feel bad about, or shame over.'

‘Emma continued the sex scenes are a really beautiful thing' and give power to the actors and audience,' Emma continued.

Lady Chatterley Lover is the upcoming Netflix movie based on the notorious English novel by author D. H. Lawrence that became known for its explicit descriptions of sexuality, and depiction of a relationship between a working-class man and an upper-class woman.