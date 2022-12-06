Kristie Alley dies at 71 after losing battle with cancer

Kirstie Alley, the famed actress of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous, passed away at the age of 71.



The Emmy-winning actress' children — son William “True” Stevenson, 30, and daughter Lillie Price Stevenson, 28 — announced the news Monday, December 5th, 2022 with a statement shared via their mother’s social media accounts.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they said in a statement.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," they continued. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

The siblings also expressed their gratitude to the healthcare staff who take care of their mother. “We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”



The children continued, “Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

The statement concluded with True and Lillie thanking Alley's fans, sharing, "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."



According to People, Alley rose to fame in 1987 when she starred as Rebecca Howe on NBC's Cheers. She earned a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress for her part in the Boston-based series in 1991.

Along with Cheers, the native of Wichita, Kansas has also appeared in the films Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and the Look Who's Talking series.

