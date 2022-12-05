Tusshar Kapoor compares acting to production

Tusshar Kapoor recently compared acting with production and claimed that acting is easier than producing, according to IndiaToday.



Tusshar shared that he has no plans to direct a film in near future; however, he believes that acting is easier than production. He will be producing and acting both in his next film, Maarrich.

Tusshar said, "I don't think I want to direct films right now. I don't have plans yet. But never say never. Acting is definitely easier than production and in this film I am donning both hats which is why I am not that interactive."

He further added, "There was so much pressure also being an actor and producer at the same time - to get the movie made on time, etc. I am glad I had the right team which is why I was calm. Your mind is never at peace though when you are a producer so acting is better."

Maarrich stars Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, Seerat Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani alongside Tusshar Kapoor.