The Weeknd teases at new music for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' soundtrack

The Weeknd has jumped on board and teased a new single for James Cameron's much-anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.

On Sunday, December 4, The Weeknd uploaded a short clip on his social media handle which displayed the logo of the movie and its December 16 release date.

According to Variety, a music runs in the background of the video with a choir supported by a booming drum beat, the music is reminiscent of the previous film’s splendid soundtrack given by James Horner.

The movie's official account retweeted The Weeknd's post and uploaded the clip of the account following his post.





Jon Landau, the film’s producer, posted a picture of the two together with the caption, "As the Na’vi [the fictional language of the film] say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family."

While it remains unclear as to the involvement of the Canadian singer in the movie or either its soundtrack, the movie representatives and Disney have not officially commented on it yet.

Avatar: The Way of Water, which has been on the works for many years, is prepared to open at $150 million in its first week.





