Jubin Nautiyal jets off to Mauritius for ‘recovery break’: See pictures

Jubin Nautiyal also shared his health update with fans on social media

Jubin Nautiyal flies off to Mauritius to spend his recovery time post accident.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, the singer posted his picture from a beach located in Mauritius and shared the news with his lovely fans. He wrote: “Recovery break… see you guys soon.”

A few days back, Jubin met an accident by falling off the staircase of a building back and suffered multiple injuries. As per the reports, he cracked his ribs, broke his elbow and hurt his head.



After the accident, he also shared his health update with a post that read: “Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident. I've got discharged and am recovering well. Thank you for your never ending love and warm prayers.”

Nautiyal is one of the prominent playback singers in the Bollywood industry. He got recognized with his songs Lut Gaye and Humnava Mere. Some of his other hit songs include: Kitna Chahne Lage Hum, Raataan Lambiyaan, Tum Hi Aana and many more.

As per IndiaToday, Jubin Nautiyal has recently sung a song Bana Sharabi for Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera.