Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pick Christmas tree with kids in L.A

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got into the Christmas holiday spirit as they went on shopping for festive trees with their adorable family.

Jennifer and Ben will be celebrating their first Christmas together since tying the knot in an intimate wedding affair in July this year.

The beloved stars, 53 and 50 respectively, were joined by their children during the Christmas tress shopping outing in Los Angeles.

J. Lo brought along twins – she shares with ex Marc Anthony — Max and Emme, 14 and the Batman actor brought his three children – he shares with ex Jennifer Garner — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, 10.

Jennifer sported flared light wash jeans and a green and white houndstooth coat on the daytime outing. She paired a scoop neck white T-shirt that she tucked into her belted denim.

The Selena superstar was clicked with her son as she was seen holding the teen close, with her arm wrapped around him.

The Gone Girl actor, on the other hand, rocked casual look in a tan-colored sweatshirt with a white drawstring. He was seen sharing a sweet moment with Seraphina as he hugged them and pulled their head into his chest.

The Christmas tree outing comes just a week after the Hustler star announced a new album dedicated for Ben called This Is Me…Now.