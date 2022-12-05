Pete Davidson makes low-key appearance outside Emily Ratajkowski’s apartment

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s rumoured romance is getting serious as the comedian was spotted outside the actress’ home in New York City on Sunday.
The former Saturday Night Live (SNL) performer, 29, failed to go incognito as he was clicked making a low-key exit from the Gone Girl actress’ apartment.
Pete covered half of his face with the hood of his light blue sweatshirt, paired with an oversized black puffer jacket and tucked his hands in the pockets.
The comedian donned a pair of heather gray Who Jung Woo sweatpants – with WJW printed in purple - which he once wore in photos with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.
Pete’s latest outing comes after the rumoured couple made their romance public as they sat courtside together at an NBA game in the Big Apple.
Pete's relationship with the supermodel follows his dramatic split from the SKIMS founder, who he dated for nine months.
In August, Pete and Kim’s breakup was announced, with people sources citing long distance and busy schedules as major reasons.
Meanwhile, Ratajkowski also divorced Sebastian Bear-McClard in September.
Pete and Ratajkowski have been romantically linked for several weeks now after they were spotted sharing an embrace last month, shortly after sources reported they're dating.
