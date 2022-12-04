Bollywood star Akshay Kumar hints at his next film at Red Sea Film Festival

Akshay Kumar hinted at his new film on sex education at the visit of Red Sea Film Festival.



The actor of Bachchhan Paandey has made successful movies like PadMan and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Both films ended up receiving a positive reaction from the audience.

As per reports of News18, Akshay told the media at the Film Festival, "I’m making a movie on sex education. It’s a very important subject. In a lot of places, it is not there. We have all kinds of subjects we learn in school but sex is one education I’d like all the schools in the world to have it because it is important."

Akshay didn't expose the title of the film. He said that he wants to do these kinds of movies not for success but for my satisfaction.

The actor added, "It’s going to take time to release. April or May I will be releasing that movie. It’s one of the best films I have made. I like doing these kinds of movies, and social stuff."

Further, he adds, "these kinds of films are not that big a commercial success but surely give me satisfaction."

Earlier today, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a video from Jeddah. In the video, his die-hard fan was seen posing like Raju from Hera Pheri.

He wrote, "Haha…for the most lovable of reasons, my fans’ Hera Pheri simply rocks my life. Thank you, Red Sea International Film Festival and everyone in Jeddah for a memorable time. Love and prayers to you all."







